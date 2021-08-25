Virtus Health Limited (ASX:VRT) Declares Final Dividend of $0.12

Virtus Health Limited (ASX:VRT) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.13.

Get Virtus Health alerts:

Virtus Health Company Profile

Virtus Health Limited provides various healthcare services in Australia, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare Services Australia and Healthcare Services International. The company provides fertility clinics and diagnostics and pathology, as well as day hospital services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.