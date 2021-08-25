Virtus Health Limited (ASX:VRT) Declares Final Dividend of $0.12

Virtus Health Limited (ASX:VRT) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.13.
Virtus Health Company Profile
