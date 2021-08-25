Virtue Poker (VPP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $886,108.00

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. Virtue Poker has a market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $886,108.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001183 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded up 84.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00054169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00128955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00157098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,727.96 or 1.00020495 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $500.57 or 0.01027476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.47 or 0.06555008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Virtue Poker Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Virtue Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtue Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtue Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

