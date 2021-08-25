VIMworld 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $156,528.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $46.24 million and approximately $156,528.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VIMworld

VIMworld is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

