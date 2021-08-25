Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.92.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.73 million, a PE ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 15,559.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

