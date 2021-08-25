Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,386,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 65,800 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Encore Wire worth $105,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 26.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Encore Wire by 3,691.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 8,917.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the first quarter worth about $196,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIRE stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.65.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

