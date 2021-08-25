Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $98.69 Million Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $98,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 97,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE EPC opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.