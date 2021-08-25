Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.39% of Columbia Sportswear worth $90,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.56. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

