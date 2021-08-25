Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Cadence Design Systems worth $91,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 324.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 514,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,438,000 after purchasing an additional 107,235 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 40.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,277,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $159.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

