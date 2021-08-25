Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $93,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Silgan by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Silgan by 33.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 24,384 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 15.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 894,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,131,000 after buying an additional 120,394 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.83. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Separately, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

