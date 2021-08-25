Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 34,312 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 433,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 34,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $95,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $230.44 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.