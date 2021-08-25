Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $8,392,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,521. The company has a market capitalization of $792.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

