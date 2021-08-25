VGI Partners Limited (ASX:VGI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.31

VGI Partners Limited (ASX:VGI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 29th. This is an increase from VGI Partners’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.07.
VGI Partners Company Profile
