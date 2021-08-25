VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.21, for a total value of $140,505.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,440.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,665 shares of company stock worth $3,504,679. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSN opened at $213.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.12.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

