VeraBank N.A. Sells 220 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

VeraBank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Baxter International by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Baxter International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Baxter International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Baxter International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Baxter International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 114,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.80. 2,951,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.94. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.54 and a 52-week high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

