VeraBank N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

VeraBank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,767,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in CMS Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.64. 1,311,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,608. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.48.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,514 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

