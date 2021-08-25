VeraBank N.A. Purchases 622 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $359.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,701. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

