VeraBank N.A. Has $309,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,815,000 after buying an additional 244,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoetis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,202,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,503 shares of company stock worth $6,760,379. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.43. The company had a trading volume of 778,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $208.56. The firm has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.