Veil Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,195.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $1,195.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,657.95 or 0.99832809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00040761 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.84 or 0.00517078 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.10 or 0.00892586 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.00354813 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008063 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00069656 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

