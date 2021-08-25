Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Purchased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,830 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 667,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,446,000 after purchasing an additional 390,111 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 498.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,637,000 after purchasing an additional 342,702 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,942,000 after purchasing an additional 330,721 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 261,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 135,322 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $71.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

