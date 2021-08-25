Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after buying an additional 1,662,645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,471,000 after buying an additional 1,038,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.26. 7,273,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,511,027. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.