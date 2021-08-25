Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $317.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.83. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $221.60 and a twelve month high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.