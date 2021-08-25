VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Position Lifted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $33.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

