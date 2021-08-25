Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.860-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.45. 946,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,599. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.