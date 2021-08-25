Valvoline Inc. (VVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 15th

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Valvoline has raised its dividend by 109.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Valvoline has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valvoline to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

