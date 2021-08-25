Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $36.00

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $34.04. Valneva shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 1,614 shares changing hands.

VALN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valneva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $5,138,000.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

