Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.86. 303,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,912. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urban Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Urban Outfitters worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

