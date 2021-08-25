Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.01. 194,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,912. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.28.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Urban Outfitters worth $15,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URBN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

