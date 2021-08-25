Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

UNVR has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,358,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.