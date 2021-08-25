United Fire Group Inc. Purchases 65,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

United Fire Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.4% of United Fire Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.46. 353,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,439,879. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.06 billion, a PE ratio of -88.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

