Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $221.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

