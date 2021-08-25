Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,500 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,381.82 ($57.25).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,082.50 ($53.34) on Monday. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,209.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The company has a market cap of £106.21 billion and a PE ratio of 23.10.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). In the last three months, insiders purchased 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $75,003,336.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

