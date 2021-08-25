Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.01 billion-$7.01 billion.

Shares of UNICY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 77,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,723. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26. Unicharm has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unicharm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.