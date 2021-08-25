Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2236 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Umicore stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Umicore has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77.

Get Umicore alerts:

UMICY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Umicore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Umicore to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umicore has an average rating of “Hold”.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.