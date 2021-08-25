Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Monday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

UEHPY stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $22.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UEHPY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Investec cut Ultra Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.39 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc engages in design, development, and manufacture of electronic and software technologies for defense, security, transport, and energy applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land. The Aerospace & Infrastructure segment provides solutions to the aerospace, rail, energy, and nuclear markets.

