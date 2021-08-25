Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Monday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

UEHPY stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $22.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UEHPY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Investec cut Ultra Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.39 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc engages in design, development, and manufacture of electronic and software technologies for defense, security, transport, and energy applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land. The Aerospace & Infrastructure segment provides solutions to the aerospace, rail, energy, and nuclear markets.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.