Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.500-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.88 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $359.62.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $34.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.00. The company had a trading volume of 97,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,226. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $378.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.