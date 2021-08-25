Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.500-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.88 billion.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $359.62.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $34.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.00. The company had a trading volume of 97,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,226. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $378.10.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.