Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $373.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.83. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $378.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.62.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

