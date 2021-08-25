UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $116.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

UCBJF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.39 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.48.

Get UCB alerts:

UCBJF stock opened at $105.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UCB has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $131.00.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.