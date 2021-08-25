UBS Group Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.00 ($82.35).

Shares of ETR:LXS traded up €1.34 ($1.58) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €59.00 ($69.41). The company had a trading volume of 370,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 27.24. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a one year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

