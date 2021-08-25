UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LNXSF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNXSF remained flat at $$68.00 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $80.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.71.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

