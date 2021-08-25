U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Financial Survey

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Silica and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Silica -0.43% -9.93% -2.76% Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66%

74.7% of U.S. Silica shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of U.S. Silica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Silica and Largo Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Silica 2 1 2 0 2.00 Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

U.S. Silica currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.41%. Largo Resources has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.70%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than U.S. Silica.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Silica and Largo Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Silica $845.89 million 0.77 -$114.09 million $0.91 9.53 Largo Resources $121.62 million 7.14 $6.76 million $0.11 122.09

Largo Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Silica. U.S. Silica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Largo Resources beats U.S. Silica on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells. The Industrial and Specialty products segment consists of products and materials used in various industries including, container glass, fiberglass, specialty glass, flat glass, building products, fillers and extenders, foundry products, chemicals, recreation products and filtration products. The company was founded on November 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

