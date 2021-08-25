Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $509.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,399,159.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,407 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,812. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $473.79. 722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,562. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $498.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

