Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $2,115,897.54 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 20,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $2,115,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 26th, William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,280,912.75.
- On Monday, June 21st, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $2,293,600.00.
TWST traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,038. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
