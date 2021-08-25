Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $2,115,897.54 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 20,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $2,115,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,280,912.75.

On Monday, June 21st, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $2,293,600.00.

TWST traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,038. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.22.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.