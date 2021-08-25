Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $724.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,106,576.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,882,000 after acquiring an additional 106,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,044,000 after acquiring an additional 68,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,793,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,514,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,832,000 after acquiring an additional 215,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,363,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,728,000 after buying an additional 28,835 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

