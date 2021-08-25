TUI (LON:TUI) Given a GBX 170 Price Target at UBS Group

TUI (LON:TUI) has been assigned a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 47.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. TUI currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 324.30 ($4.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a PE ratio of -0.61. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 348.02.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

