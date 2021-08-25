Tscan Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TCRX) Quiet Period Will End on August 25th

Tscan Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TCRX) quiet period will end on Wednesday, August 25th. Tscan Therapeutics had issued 6,666,667 shares in its initial public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,005 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

TCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TCRX opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Tscan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($7.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tscan Therapeutics will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

