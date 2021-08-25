tru Independence LLC Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,957,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1,498.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after buying an additional 229,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $349.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.44. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

