tru Independence LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 748 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,446 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,211,000 after acquiring an additional 537,220 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,851,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,579,000 after acquiring an additional 621,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.