tru Independence LLC Invests $48,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,998 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,759,000 after acquiring an additional 166,166 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,216,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,839,000 after acquiring an additional 379,000 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

