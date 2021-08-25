Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

TBK opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at $882,543.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 78,083 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 98.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 59,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 29,418 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 28.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 111,533.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

