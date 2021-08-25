Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Gap Down to $25.29

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.29, but opened at $24.27. Treace Medical Concepts shares last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 827 shares trading hands.

TMCI has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a current ratio of 14.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,634,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

